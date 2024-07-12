SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $6,168,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $99.48 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $100.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

