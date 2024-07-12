SPC Financial Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 752.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after buying an additional 956,158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

