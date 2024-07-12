SPC Financial Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $135,630,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.67.

Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day moving average is $143.23. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

