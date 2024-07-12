SPC Financial Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of XBI traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.96. 14,489,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,536,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

