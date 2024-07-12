SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,597 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.75. 1,851,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,193. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
