SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.10. 198,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 323,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 658,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 159,796 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

