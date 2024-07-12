SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $401.07

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $401.07 and last traded at $401.01, with a volume of 1762528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.46 and a 200 day moving average of $386.79.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.