SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUS) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZUSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned about 4.62% of SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ NZUS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72. SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The SPDR MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

