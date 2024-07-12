SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.60

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 1957225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,959 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 123,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 114,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,342,000.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.