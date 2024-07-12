SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Trading Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 123,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 124,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 473,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,874,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.