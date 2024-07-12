Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Up 241.7% in June

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NIKL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 14,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,857. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.
Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Nickel Miners ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.