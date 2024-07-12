Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Short Interest Up 241.7% in June

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NIKL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. 14,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,857. The company has a market cap of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

