Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 0.2%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 538 ($6.89) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.04). 63,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.06).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 549 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 534.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

