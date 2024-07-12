Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Earns Hold Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SF. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

