StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of DIT opened at $146.99 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.