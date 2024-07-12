StockNews.com Downgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPR stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. 428,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,503. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 142.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,682.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 262.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.