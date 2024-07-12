StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 12.2 %
APVO stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $80.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
