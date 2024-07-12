StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.