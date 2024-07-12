StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

