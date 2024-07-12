Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,139. The firm has a market cap of $828.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

