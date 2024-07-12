Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBFM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,311. Sunshine Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.42.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
