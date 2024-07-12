Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Update

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBFM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,311. Sunshine Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.42.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

