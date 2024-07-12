SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
SuperCom stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
