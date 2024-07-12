SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.