SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 130,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.04. 21,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.39.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

