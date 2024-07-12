SYM FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563,705 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

