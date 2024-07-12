SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $298,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $8.56 on Friday, reaching $833.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,426. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $786.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

