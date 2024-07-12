SYM FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,850 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

FHLC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.