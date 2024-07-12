Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $3,382,935.60 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66.
- On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys stock opened at $608.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.