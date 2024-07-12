Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $687.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $672.00 to $687.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $608.74 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.95. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,222 shares of company stock worth $43,691,039 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

