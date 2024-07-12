Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading 5% Higher

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 62,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 60,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Syrah Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

