T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after buying an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 812.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,442,000 after buying an additional 496,745 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.79. The company has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $27,309,065.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,849,587 shares of company stock valued at $983,194,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

