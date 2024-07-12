T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 16th

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) are set to split on Tuesday, July 16th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 16th.
T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Performance
BATS NVDX opened at $177.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31.
About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF
