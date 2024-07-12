T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, July 16th

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Free Report) are set to split on Tuesday, July 16th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 16th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 16th.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Stock Performance

BATS NVDX opened at $177.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

