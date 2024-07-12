T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Trading Up 4%

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 5,926,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,381,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Down 17.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.