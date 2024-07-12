Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. Research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

