Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Acquires £149.38 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($191.34).
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Chris Carney purchased 106 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($191.44).
Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.98) on Friday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.92 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.75 ($1.93). The company has a market capitalization of £5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,516.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.67.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
