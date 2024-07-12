TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,862. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $157.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

