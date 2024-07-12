Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tenaz Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
