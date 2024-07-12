Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tenaz Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.