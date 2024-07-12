Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 137 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,481. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.32.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

