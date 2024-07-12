Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

