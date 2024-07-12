Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after purchasing an additional 472,855 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $455,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $66.32. 11,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,834. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.