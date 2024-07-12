Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. 5,850,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,996. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

