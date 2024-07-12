Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,209 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after buying an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after buying an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.63. 1,744,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,106 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,386 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.