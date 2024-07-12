Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 272 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 158,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $151.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

