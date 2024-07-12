Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 506 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE H traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.46. 16,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

