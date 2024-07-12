Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

ALV stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 456,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

