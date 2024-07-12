Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $417,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 92.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,492,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after buying an additional 208,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 87,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,317. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.