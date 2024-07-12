Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $22.88 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Boeing stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.97. 4,840,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

