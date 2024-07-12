Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $24.87 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,242,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $120.78.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.