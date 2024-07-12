Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.83 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WTW. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WTW stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

