Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.64 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,201,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.12. 23,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

