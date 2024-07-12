Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $9.45 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 361.3% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,882. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

