Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $195.48. 5,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,478. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average of $184.74.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.29.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

